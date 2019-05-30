Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Passengers are increasingly satisfied with their flying experiences when traveling. That’s according to a new study by JD Power and Associates.
Passengers gave airlines the highest marks in the study’s 14-year history.
The company says tech improvements in reservations, check-in, and operations contributed to satisfaction.
Passengers still see room for improvement when it comes to in-flight amenities, though.
Alaska Airlines received the highest ratings.