PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Passengers are increasingly satisfied with their flying experiences when traveling. That’s according to a new study by JD Power and Associates.

Passengers gave airlines the highest marks in the study’s 14-year history.

The company says tech improvements in reservations, check-in, and operations contributed to satisfaction.

Passengers still see room for improvement when it comes to in-flight amenities, though.

Alaska Airlines received the highest ratings.

