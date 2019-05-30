PLEASANTVILLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Two men and two women have been arrested and charged in a series of robberies at Dunkin’ locations throughout New Jersey, state police say.
The four — Aaqib James, 40, Altovise James, 40, Rasheedah Blackwell, 40, and Naeem Reynolds, 28 — were all charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.
New Jersey State Police say an investigation began on May 7 with a burglary at the Dunkin’ on US 40 in Upper Pittsgrove Township in Salem County. State troopers found the suspects forced their way into the store through a drive-thru window and stole cash. A surveillance camera captured the suspects leaving in a black SUV.
An investigation revealed the suspects and SUV were also linked to several other Dunkin’ robberies in Salem, Gloucester, Ocean and Morris counties. Investigators found Blackwell, of Atlantic City, was the registered owner of the vehicle. Aaqib James, Altovise James — both of Pleasantville City — and Reynolds, of Egg Harbor Township, were also identified as suspects.
All four suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday. Detectives seized cash and items consistent with burglaries from their homes.