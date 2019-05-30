BREAKING:Storm Being Blamed For At Least One Death After Neshaminy High School Student Drowns In Swollen Mill Creek
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nearly 3,500 people have been killed nationwide in the past five years during the “100 deadliest days of summer” – the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day. According to AAA, crashes involving teen drivers are on an upward trend locally.

In Pennsylvania, there have been almost 32,000 crashes involving drivers ages 16-17 over a five-year period, according to statistics from PennDOT. That’s an average of 6,370 crashes per year.

PennDOT – Crashes Involving a 16-17 Year Old Driver – Five-Year Trend (2013-2017)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
Pennsylvania TOTAL 6,419 5,763 6,273 6,671 6,727
Bucks County 403 372 397 410 432
Chester County 340 320 365 356 365
Delaware County 189 177 209 218 197
Montgomery County 415 376 396 407 499
Philadelphia County 160 104 111 155 138
Five County TOTAL 1,507 1,349 1,478 1,546 1,631

 

AAA says the main contributing factors of crashes involving teen drivers are drinking and driving, speeding, and distractions like reading or sending text messages.

Experts recommend parents talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel.

“Crash data shows that teens are a vulnerable driver group with a higher probability of being involved in crashes,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “And while teens may make mistakes when first learning to drive, it is important to continue educating them about safety behind the wheel so they avoid the reckless behaviors that put themselves and others at risk on the road.”

