CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — A small private plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Cape May beach on Wednesday morning. It happened in the area of the Cape May Lighthouse, between Cape May and Cape May Point.
The emergency call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m.
First responders are attempting to rescue people in the ocean right now. The plane is in 18 feet of water.
The FAA says the aircraft is submerged in the water.
It’s not yet known how many people were on the plane at the time of the crash.
