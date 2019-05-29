BREAKING:Small Private Plane Crashes Into Ocean Off Cape May Beach
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cape May plane crash, Local, Local TV


CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — A small private plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Cape May beach on Wednesday morning. It happened in the area of the Cape May Lighthouse, between Cape May and Cape May Point.

(credit: CBS3)

The emergency call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m.

(credit: CBS3)

First responders are attempting to rescue people in the ocean right now. The plane is in 18 feet of water.

The FAA says the aircraft is submerged in the water.

(credit: CBS3)

It’s not yet known how many people were on the plane at the time of the crash.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s