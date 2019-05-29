WEATHER ALERT:Flash flood watch for much of the region until 2 a.m.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Locla, Philadelphia Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one confirmed tornado and severe storms have wreaked havoc on the region this week. After an EF-2 tornado touched down in Berks County Tuesday, tornado warnings and watches were in effect for much of Wednesday.

Wednesday’s storms toppled electrical wires and trees, and brought nickel-sized hail and heavy rains to much of eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. A flash flood watch is in effect for the surrounding area until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The storms knocked out power for many. In Pennsylvania, PECO says more than 46,000 people are without power. In Burlington County, New Jersey, more than 6,000 lost power.

Check out some of the insane weather from CBS3 reporters and viewers.

More coming…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s