



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one confirmed tornado and severe storms have wreaked havoc on the region this week. After an EF-2 tornado touched down in Berks County Tuesday, tornado warnings and watches were in effect for much of Wednesday.

Wednesday’s storms toppled electrical wires and trees, and brought nickel-sized hail and heavy rains to much of eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. A flash flood watch is in effect for the surrounding area until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The storms knocked out power for many. In Pennsylvania, PECO says more than 46,000 people are without power. In Burlington County, New Jersey, more than 6,000 lost power.

Check out some of the insane weather from CBS3 reporters and viewers.

Pea sized, penny sized, up to nickel size hail fell in Hatboro MontoCo with the heaviest rain around 6pm. Hail sizes from appox. 1/4” to 7/8” @CBSPhilly @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/jQmsbt84Ho — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) May 29, 2019

My buddy sent me this from Raven Rock NJ near Stockton. Turn the sound up. Yikes. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/GmlTgWUcpz — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 29, 2019

SEVERE WEATHER: In Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, Alison Waidell took video of what the sky looked like during the tornado warning https://t.co/b66ULHFbPZ #PaWx pic.twitter.com/XBnqVVeoB3 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) May 29, 2019

