Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one confirmed tornado and severe storms have wreaked havoc on the region this week. After an EF-2 tornado touched down in Berks County Tuesday, tornado warnings and watches were in effect for much of Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms toppled electrical wires and trees, and brought nickel-sized hail and heavy rains to much of eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. A flash flood watch is in effect for the surrounding area until 2 a.m. Thursday.
The storms knocked out power for many. In Pennsylvania, PECO says more than 46,000 people are without power. In Burlington County, New Jersey, more than 6,000 lost power.
Check out some of the insane weather from CBS3 reporters and viewers.
More coming…