HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Pennsylvania and New Jersey face the possibility of more severe weather following Tuesday night’s storms. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey says severe thunderstorms capable of packing damaging winds and hail are possible Wednesday. Heavy rain could also cause severe flooding.
A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Northern Delaware including, Berks, Delaware, Montgomery, Lehigh, Northampton, Philadelphia, Monroe, Lower Bucks, Lancaster, Cumberland, Huntingdon, Mercer, Gloucester, Ocean, Middlesex, Southeastern Burlington, Camden, and New Castle counties.
A tornado touched down in Berks County Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirms. One neighborhood suffered heavy damage.
It was a terrifying sight as severe weather struck Morgantown. Nearly a dozen homes were ripped apart, trees were uprooted and car windows were shattered.
Forecasters also plan to conduct a storm survey in Hopatcong, New Jersey to determine if severe thunderstorms brought a tornado to the Sussex County community on Tuesday evening.
Lenape Valley Regional High School is closed Wednesday after a storm damaged its facade and ripped up a dugout from its baseball field Tuesday evening. The town also experienced fallen tree branches and downed power lines.
In southern New Jersey, a waterspout was reported in Fortescue.
