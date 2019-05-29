WEATHER ALERT:A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the area from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Jersey news, Philadelphia News


HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Pennsylvania and New Jersey face the possibility of more severe weather following Tuesday night’s storms. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey says severe thunderstorms capable of packing damaging winds and hail are possible Wednesday. Heavy rain could also cause severe flooding.

A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Northern Delaware including, Berks, Delaware, Montgomery, Lehigh, Northampton, Philadelphia, Monroe, Lower Bucks, Lancaster, Cumberland, Huntingdon, Mercer, Gloucester, Ocean, Middlesex, Southeastern Burlington, Camden, and New Castle counties.

A tornado touched down in Berks County Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirms. One neighborhood suffered heavy damage.

It was a terrifying sight as severe weather struck Morgantown. Nearly a dozen homes were ripped apart, trees were uprooted and car windows were shattered.

Forecasters also plan to conduct a storm survey in Hopatcong, New Jersey to determine if severe thunderstorms brought a tornado to the Sussex County community on Tuesday evening.

Lenape Valley Regional High School is closed Wednesday after a storm damaged its facade and ripped up a dugout from its baseball field Tuesday evening. The town also experienced fallen tree branches and downed power lines.

In southern New Jersey, a waterspout was reported in Fortescue.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s