



MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A difficult day is ahead for many people in Berks County after severe storms and a powerful tornado spun through the area on Tuesday, leaving destruction in its path. Morgantown is about 20 minutes south of Reading and one of the hardest hit areas in Berks County. Some people say they feared for their lives during the storm.

Home surveillance video shows a tornado ripping off a garage door here in #Morgantown, #BerksCounty https://t.co/x62sH5gJ9H pic.twitter.com/IhRnhED5wM — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 29, 2019

The sound of chainsaws replaced wake-up alarms for people in Morgantown’s Valley Pond community. Cleanup and repair crews got an early start on Lexington Way the morning after a tornado touched down there just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

There is destruction just about everywhere you look here in #Morgantown pic.twitter.com/dyBb6rUzaI — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 29, 2019

Strong winds left a trail of destruction, scattering debris, shattering windows and uprooting fences and trees.

“It’s pretty bad. From past experiences, this is probably the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Jake Schultz, with Newcastle Lawn and Landscape.

Crunched cars, vinyl siding blown into trees and roofs with missing shingles are just some of the damage left behind after a tornado spun through parts of #BerksCounty last night https://t.co/ejCksbzx4B pic.twitter.com/ocF8ObyH3d — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 29, 2019

For most people, it was their first encounter with such a powerful storm.

“We’ve never had anything like this before, never. We’ve been here 15 years,” said Morgantown resident Tom Taylor.

PPL utility crews managed to restore power to the community within a few hours. Still, some like Tom Wetzel, whose home was extensively damaged, will have to stay elsewhere for a while.

“The holes that are in the roof that are pretty big, but yeah, there’s a beam in the middle of our living room. Insulation is everywhere,” Wetzel said.

Though many of his possessions are destroyed, Wetzel said he still feels lucky being able to get his kids to safety in the nick of time.

“I got to watch the window explode in on us, while we were shutting the bathroom door. I have two kids and a cat and they’re all fine,” Wetzel said.

Morgantown officials say anyone who has damage should report it at the municipal building. They also have staff on hand to help.

