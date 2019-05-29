



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police have arrested an 18-year-old man wanted in a series of purse snatchings and a stabbing in Upper Darby. Kamar Hawkes was arrested overnight after he was found injured at a Philadelphia hospital.

Hawkes allegedly attacked and robbed a 21-year-old woman on Tuesday night. Police say the victim was walking home when Hawkes attacked her near Wingate and Shirley Roads, around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was carrying a knife for self-protection, but police say Hawkes disarmed her and stabbed her on the right arm. Hawkes fled the area with the woman’s purse, umbrella and other belongings, according to police.

“She pulled the knife out – he was able to disarm her and stabbed her once in the right arm,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she received six stitches and is expected to be OK.

Hawkes was later found at Mercy Hospital in Philadelphia. He claimed he had been bitten by a dog but police say he suffered a stab wound when he disarmed the victim.

Chitwood commended the victim for attempting to defend herself.

“I said, tongue in cheek, I said, ‘It’s a shame you didn’t have a gun,’” Chitwood said, “and I thought if he had a gun, he probably would have shot you.”

Police say Hawkes eventually admitted to robbing the woman. He also admitted to two other purse snatchings in Upper Darby.

One of the robberies took place along the 200 block of Bayard Road on May 11. In that case, Hawkes attacked a 94-year-old woman who lived nearby and stole her purse, police say.

The other robbery happened on May 17, where police say Hawkes stole $700 from a 27-year-old woman’s purse on the 200 block of Huntley Road. H

Hawkes offered to pay his victims back in “double straight cash.”

When a reporter asked him why he hit a 94-year-old woman, Hawkes denied it, saying “I never hit her … they scheming.”

“This bum’s in jail and the streets of Upper Darby are a little safer,” Chitwood said.

Neighbors were stressed to hear about the violent crime just steps from their home.

“This used to be a really nice neighborhood,” Regina Mawusi said. “I’ve lived here for 20 years. I get nervous when I come home and can’t park near my house. It’s bad.”

Hawkes has been charged with three counts of robbery.