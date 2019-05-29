WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties As Region Deals With More Severe Weather
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 43-year-old man has died after police say he was shot several times. The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at North 10 Street and Poplar Street in the city’s North Philadelphia neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest and one wound to his left cheek.

(Credit: CBS3)

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Man In Series Of Upper Darby Purse Snatchings

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s