Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 43-year-old man has died after police say he was shot several times. The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at North 10 Street and Poplar Street in the city’s North Philadelphia neighborhood on Wednesday.
Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest and one wound to his left cheek.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Man In Series Of Upper Darby Purse Snatchings
An investigation remains ongoing.