



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one confirmed tornado and severe storms have wreaked havoc on the region this week. After an EF-2 tornado touched down in Berks County Tuesday, tornado warnings and watches were in effect for much of Wednesday.

Wednesday’s storms toppled electrical wires and trees, and brought nickel-sized hail and heavy rains to much of eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. A flash flood watch is in effect for the surrounding area until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The storms knocked out power for many. In Pennsylvania, PECO says more than 46,000 people are without power. In Burlington County, New Jersey, more than 6,000 lost power.

In the area of Swamp road and Buckingham Pike in Doylestown, a large tree was nearly split in two. It would have hit three houses on the other side of the road if if the branches had fallen in the other way.

Eyewitness News spoke to a resident who lives there. She said it was around 6 p.m. when she heard wild winds and then a few thuds. She came out to look and saw a large tree completely blocking traffic after toppling over a neighborhood street.

Neighbors have been without power since the storm hit. Downed power lines could be seen in the area.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported; just a big mess to clean up in Doylestown.

Pea sized, penny sized, up to nickel size hail fell in Hatboro MontoCo with the heaviest rain around 6pm. Hail sizes from appox. 1/4” to 7/8” @CBSPhilly @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/jQmsbt84Ho — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) May 29, 2019

My buddy sent me this from Raven Rock NJ near Stockton. Turn the sound up. Yikes. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/GmlTgWUcpz — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 29, 2019