A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the area from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a man in the city’s Olney section and left him severely injured. Police say 26-year-old Donzel Taylor was struck by a red minivan on 5th and Rockland Streets, around 2:24 a.m. Sunday.

The minivan was last seen heading northbound on 5th Street.

The suspect’s vehicle should have front-end and hood damage.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

