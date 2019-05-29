Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a man in the city’s Olney section and left him severely injured. Police say 26-year-old Donzel Taylor was struck by a red minivan on 5th and Rockland Streets, around 2:24 a.m. Sunday.
The minivan was last seen heading northbound on 5th Street.
The suspect’s vehicle should have front-end and hood damage.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.