PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your job has you feeling stressed out, you may want to consult your doctor. Burnout is now considered a legitimate medical diagnoses.

The World Health Organization stopped short of calling it a medical condition, but for the first time, it is an issue that may be diagnosed by a medical professional.

“You work with a lot of families and I work in pediatrics so it’s tough,” Emily said.

Emily is a pediatric nurse, one of the most stressful jobs one could take on. But what happens when that stress doesn’t let up? Welcome, burnout.

“I think people my age are just used to it,” one man said.

“I’ve worked some jobs where I’ve worked eight months straight without a break,” one woman said.

The World Health Organization describes burnout as a syndrome resulting from “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

So how does burnout differ from a bad day at work?

According to the WHO, doctors can diagnose burnout if a patient displays three symptoms: feeling depleted of energy or exhaustion, feeling mentally distanced from or cynical about one’s job, and problems getting one’s job done successfully.

“Your job isn’t everything and that’s what a lot of people fail to realize,” one woman said.

The new burnout diagnoses can only be applied in the “occupational context” and “should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life,” according to the WHO.

The agency is now working to develop guidelines for mental well-being in office spaces.

“I definitely believe that that can be an issue and they should address that because people need quality of life,” one woman said.

“It’s definitely an issue that people weren’t talking about but I think are talking about it more because you see it in the office setting, where everyone is there at 8 p.m.,” one man said.

While the WHO has yet to release any guidelines for treatment, the Mayo Clinic suggest getting more sleep, more exercise and pursuing relaxing activities and to also seek support and evaluate your options.

Talk to your boss and see if a solution for stress can be met.