By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people were injured in an accident involving a fire department vehicle, officials say. Fire officials responded to the area of 21st and Market Streets for an accident involving pedestrians and a fire department vehicle, around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say two people were transported to Jefferson Hospital and one person was transported to Hahnemann Hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

