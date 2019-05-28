WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties Until 10 P.M.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Winslow Township News

Sicklerville, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Winslow Township are asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left one man in the hospital. The stabbing occurred on May 21 at the Lehigh Manor Estates.

Police say a 36-year-old man was attacked by an unknown suspect, or suspects, while he was sitting outside of his home.

He was stabbed multiple times before being taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Winslow Township Police Department at 609-567-0700.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s