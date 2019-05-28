Comments
Sicklerville, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Winslow Township are asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left one man in the hospital. The stabbing occurred on May 21 at the Lehigh Manor Estates.
Police say a 36-year-old man was attacked by an unknown suspect, or suspects, while he was sitting outside of his home.
He was stabbed multiple times before being taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Winslow Township Police Department at 609-567-0700.