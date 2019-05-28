WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Video of a Delaware police officer and a teenager building trust through a pick-up game of basketball is going viral. Dai’miere Owens and his friends were on their way to a park when they ran into Wilmington Police Officer Joshua Morris.

Morris told Owens to pull up his pants. Owens complied and then challenged the officer to a game of basketball.

As seen in the video posted on Morris’ Instagram, Owens met his match and Morris took the win.

“I play basketball with you to build a relationship, not to trash talk. It breaks that barrier so I can get to know you. That game allowed us to have a small bond that links us together forever. Regardless if you accept it or not. Building from here is what I care most about, not beating you. Your future is ALL THAT REALLY MATTERS. This goes for you and all your friends you were with. I’m here to point y’all in the right direction if y’all ever want to discuss life goals. I’ll help y’all reach y’all TRUE DESIRES in life. Take one step towards me and I’ll take 2 towards you. Whenever y’all ready, I’m here. Try me, I did fry you though,” Morris captioned in the Instagram post.

Morris emphasized that the true win in the game was the opportunity to build a trusting bond between the teen and law enforcement.