



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Concern is running high in Trenton following two mass shootings in just days. In the latest incident Monday night, a teen was killed and five others were injured.

The second mass shooting in just three days has New Jersey lawmakers putting their heads together while one resident is calling her neighborhood “a war zone.”

“If another child dies, do you think someone standing here will make a difference? No,” resident Shabree Green said.

Green says her cousin, identified by Mercer County Prosecutors as 18-year-old Unique Anderson, was killed in Monday night’s shooting that also injured five others.

This comes just thee days after 10 people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a Trenton bar over the Memorial Day weekend.

“I’m speechless. Wanna now why? The city is under martial law and people are still dying and it’s been put out in public for people to see. Kids watched him lay there, they watched him bleed there. That’s traumatizing,” Green said.

“It hurts. We live in Trenton, I have two kids. This thing has to stop,” a local store owner Ramon Gomez said.

Gov. Phil Murphy led a round-table discussion at Trenton’s state house on gun violence in the Garden State.

“We’re all with you and secondly, we are doing everything we can to bring state and federal resources to assist you,” Murphy said.

Murphy says stats show, through the first three months of the year, 80% of guns used in crimes came to New Jersey from other states.

But Green wants more answers.

“The governor needs to do his job. He needs to protect his people. He needs to let them know his people are going to be safe,” she said.

“We have a lot of work to cut out. We need a lot of resources and we modernize the technology the police use and we need more boots on the ground to fight the scourge of gun violence,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said.

At this point, authorities are not able to conclude if the two Memorial Day weekend shootings are linked.