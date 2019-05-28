PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Potential severe storms will be moving through the region Tuesday afternoon and into night. A tornado warning has been issued for south central Berks County until 5:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wenersville, or nine miles west of Reading, moving southeast at 30 mph.

TORNADO WARNING issued for southern Berks County! Seek safe shelter! pic.twitter.com/PRTyEgttkZ — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) May 28, 2019

The storm has produced hail in western Berks County.

A tornado watch is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, including Berks, Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos until 10 p.m.

See below for latest forecast:

**TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PHILADELPHIA AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES, BERKS, LEHIGH VALLEY, POCONOS UNTIL 10PM TONIGHT**

TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong to Severe. Threat Ends after Midnight, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 70.

TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny with Late Day T-Storms, Some Strong. High 85.

THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot, Scattered PM T-Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY — Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. High 81.

SATURDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 82.

SUNDAY — Mix of Sun and Clouds, Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 82.

—————————

JERSEY SHORE:

TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong. Threat Ends after Midnight, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 68.

TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny with a Late Day T-Storm. High 85.

THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot, with an Afternoon T-Storm. High 87.

OCEAN TEMP: 63-66°

——————————

POCONOS:

TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong to Severe, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 57.

TOMORROW — Partly Sunny with Scattered PM T-Storms. High 72.

THURSDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 74.