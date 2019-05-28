PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Potential severe storms will be moving through the region Tuesday afternoon and into night. A tornado warning has been issued for south central Berks County until 5:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wenersville, or nine miles west of Reading, moving southeast at 30 mph.
The storm has produced hail in western Berks County.
A tornado watch is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, including Berks, Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos until 10 p.m.
TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong to Severe. Threat Ends after Midnight, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 70.
TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny with Late Day T-Storms, Some Strong. High 85.
THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot, Scattered PM T-Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY — Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. High 81.
SATURDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 82.
SUNDAY — Mix of Sun and Clouds, Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 82.
JERSEY SHORE:
TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong. Threat Ends after Midnight, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 68.
TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny with a Late Day T-Storm. High 85.
THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot, with an Afternoon T-Storm. High 87.
OCEAN TEMP: 63-66°
POCONOS:
TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong to Severe, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 57.
TOMORROW — Partly Sunny with Scattered PM T-Storms. High 72.
THURSDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 74.