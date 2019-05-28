Comments
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in North Wildwood are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a sexual assault. The assault happened on May 21 just before 6:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Angelsea Drive.
On Tuesday, police released the sketch of the person they believe was involved in the assault.
The suspect is described as a clean-shaven male in his 50s with short brown hair. He was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers, police say.
If you have any information, contact Wildwood Police at 609-522-2411.