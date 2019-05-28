BUCKS COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — A man who sexually abused three women as young girls in Bucks County has been sentenced to state prison. Shannon Westmoreland from West Chester will serve 14 to 28 years behind bars.
Westmoreland pleaded guilty Monday to multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual contact.
He had been accused of sexually abusing his victims multiple times between 2005 and 2011. His victims’ ages ranged from 6 to 18 when the abuse happened.
“For many years, I have been haunted by what was done to me,” one victim wrote in a statement in court. “Although I’m still healing, this is one more step in the process.”
Before he was arrested in 2017, Westmoreland apologized to one of the victims, saying he did not know why he molested her and that it was their secret.
“Your conduct here is despicable,” said Judge Jeffrey Finley, who went on to say the trauma he put the victims through will stay with them for the rest of their lives.
Westmoreland also admitted to a count of default in a required court appearance after he never appeared for his Oct. 22 date and was apprehended a week later in Florida.