BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (CBS) – Delaware’s popular “Punkin Chunkin” contest is leaving the state and heading to the Midwest. The annual pumpkin-flinging event is heading to Illinois.
The announcement was made on the event’s website. Officials say team captains voted on a change of venue to the Village of Rantoul, Illinois.
“We want to thank everyone for their support over the years. Most recently, we want to thank those that came forward in Delaware and Maryland in trying to keep the event on Delmarva. Unfortunately, our unique event requires large tracts of land. The Wheatley’s 600-acre property in Bridgeville, Delaware has served us well to date. We are very supportive of the land owner’s decision to not continue to host the event,” the contest’s website stated.
Sussex County, Delaware had been home to the “Punkin Chunkin” event for more than 33 years.
This is the event’s fourth change of venue since 1986.