



MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A tornado touched down in Berks County Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirms. One neighborhood suffered heavy damage.

It was a terrifying sight as severe weather struck Morgantown. Nearly a dozen homes were ripped apart, trees were uprooted and car windows were shattered.

“It’s a tornado right outside of our house. Look at the funnel!” one woman said.

Multiple viewer videos showing what appears to be a tornado touching down on Lexington Way shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Morgantown was one of the hardest hit towns in the area. By 9 p.m., emergency workers and neighbors, many without power, surveyed the damage and boarded up holes.

“Something hit the corner of the car and it was really loud,” one resident said.

So much damage in the house, it’s leaking all over,” one woman said.

And despite the destruction, Caernarvon Township Police Department Chief John Scalia says the folks in this town are counting their blessings. There were no reported injuries.

“When you drive around see the destruction, you realize how lucky we are nobody was hurt,” Scalia said.

The area is not out of the woods yet. More severe weather could strike Wednesday.