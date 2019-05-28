



DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A potentially hazardous chemical has been discovered in more South Jersey schools. Mercury was recently found in the flooring of some Deptford Township school buildings.

This comes after the Washington Township School District also found mercury in several schools a few months ago.

Deptford School District Superintendent Arthur Dietz says some school gymnasiums and cafeterias are closed after mercury was detected in certain flooring in three schools.

Shady Lane Elementary, Central Early Childhood Center and Pine Acres Early Childhood Center all had some rooms tested positive for mercury vapor.

“We want to err on the side of caution, we want to be extremely conservative when it comes to the health of our students. Rather than take any chances, we just quarantined the areas,” Dietz said.

Some parents say the Deptford School District did a good job informing them with letters of the mercury detection.

“They took the necessary precautions I feel by putting them in another area so they can investigate,” said Ryan Riegel, whose child attends Shady Lane Elementary.

“We are pleased that in Deptford the district is working closely with the local association to address this issue quickly,” said the New Jersey Teachers Union in a statement.

Other parents are questioning why the mercury was mixed into the floors at all in Deptford Township as well as eight schools in nearby Washington Township, first discovered back in April.

“I have no idea what their remedy is for that,” said Christina Gullifer.

Eyewitness News has asked the Deptford School District for the companies that installed the floors laced with mercury and we are still waiting for an answer.