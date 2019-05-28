Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot 11 times while sitting in his vehicle in Oxford Circle, police say. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Penn Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the 20-year-old man was shot 11 times throughout his body while sitting in his vehicle.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.
There have been no arrests made at this time.
