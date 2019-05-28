WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties Until 10 P.M.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot 11 times while sitting in his vehicle in Oxford Circle, police say. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Penn Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was shot 11 times throughout his body while sitting in his vehicle.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s