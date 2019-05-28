Comments
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — A former Delaware County teacher has died from his injuries after being shot over the weekend. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to CBS3 that 44-year-old Joseph Iavarone died after being shot in the head by his neighbor in Chester Heights on Sunday.
Iavarone’s neighbor, 49-year-old John Ballas, was arrested at the scene. It happened Sunday on the 100 block of Bishops Drive.
Iavarone was a former teacher in the Garnet Valley School District.
School officials said they’ll have counseling services for students, faculty and staff at the schools Tuesday in the wake of the shooting.
Ballas has been charged in the fatal shooting. He is being held on $1 million cash bail and was remanded to Delaware County Prison.