PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — IHOP took to social media to hint at yet another possible name change. The pancake chain tweeted a short video telling fans they’ll find out June 3, what the “P” in IHOP stands for.
You may remember last June the chain had some interesting feedback when it briefly changed its name to IHOB to promote a new line of burgers.
The restaurant says they heard the feedback telling them to “stick to pancakes,” now we all will have to wait and see what IHOP has up their sleeves this time.