WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch Issued For Much Of Area Until 10 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Montgomery County news


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was rescued after a pick-up truck caught fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning. The fire happened at Bethlehem Pike, near Lexington Road, in Hatfield Township around 8:45 a.m.

Police say a dump truck and pick-up truck were involved in an accident prior to the pick-up truck catching fire.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle.

Phillies’ Odubel Herrera Arrested At Golden Nugget Hotel And Casino For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend, Police Say

Credit: CBS3

There is no word on his condition or on the driver of the dump truck.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s