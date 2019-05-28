Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was rescued after a pick-up truck caught fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning. The fire happened at Bethlehem Pike, near Lexington Road, in Hatfield Township around 8:45 a.m.
Police say a dump truck and pick-up truck were involved in an accident prior to the pick-up truck catching fire.
The driver was pulled from the vehicle.
There is no word on his condition or on the driver of the dump truck.
An investigation is ongoing.