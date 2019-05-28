Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man accused of intentionally destroying Verizon Fios cables in South Jersey. Cherry Hill police arrested 38-year-old David Reidenbaker, of Southampton, New Jersey, last Thursday.
Police say Reidenbaker destroyed Verizon fiber-optic lines on three separate occasions in Cherry Hill in March and April. He is also accused of similar incidents in Burlington and Camden Counties.
The damage left several homes and businesses without internet and landline service. It also cost Verizon tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.
Reidenbaker was remanded to the Burlington County Jail.