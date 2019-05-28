BREAKING:Phillies' Odubel Herrera Arrested At Golden Nugget Hotel And Casino For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill news, Local, Local TV


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man accused of intentionally destroying Verizon Fios cables in South Jersey. Cherry Hill police arrested 38-year-old David Reidenbaker, of Southampton, New Jersey, last Thursday.

Police say Reidenbaker destroyed Verizon fiber-optic lines on three separate occasions in Cherry Hill in March and April. He is also accused of similar incidents in Burlington and Camden Counties.

The damage left several homes and businesses without internet and landline service. It also cost Verizon tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.

Reidenbaker was remanded to the Burlington County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s