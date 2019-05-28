



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The measles outbreak is still growing dramatically across the county. Federal health officials say it’s a potential danger that people should consider when they are making summer travel plans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 940 measles cases have been recorded in 26 states. They also say most of the outbreaks come from traveling internationally.

Travelers may be dealing with more than just crowded airports as the outbreak of measles has impacted at least four United States’ airports so far this year, including New Jersey.

“This is one of those situations where somebody got it overseas and brought it back here,” said CDC Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja.

There are five countries with travel notices, including Brazil, Israel, Ukraine, Philippines and Japan, which indicates widespread measles outbreaks.

People traveling anywhere are advised to protect themselves with vaccinations ahead of travel.

“When you actually arrive at the airport to get on the airplane, it’s too late to get your measles vaccine,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier. “Airports are infection hot spots, the measles virus is easily spread in the air and on surfaces people touch.”

Other high contact areas to be aware of is security trays, seat back tray tables and arm rests.

Kaylin Attridge who is a traveler, considers herself a germophobe and sometimes take an extra step to stay healthy.

“We’ve gone as far as gloves sometimes and wiping down our area,” said Attridge. “Sanitizes, sprays, gels and lotions, we have everything.”

The CDC recommends that international travelers be vaccinated at least two weeks before departing.