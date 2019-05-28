Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested earlier this month for stealing a car in Wilmington, police say. Police say the young boy was seen driving the stolen vehicle in the overnight hours on May 17.
According to police, an officer was on patrol around 3:45 a.m. in the area of 5th and North Rodney Streets when they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Additional units were called and found the car and the 12-year-old boy.
The boy was arrested and charged with theft over $1,500.
He was arraigned in New Castle County Family Court and released to a parent pending further proceedings.