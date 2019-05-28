Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – One person has died and five others were injured after a shooting in Trenton. Shots were fired on the 100 block of Walnut Avenue late Monday night.
One person was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
No word on the other victims’ conditions.
This comes just days after ten people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a Trenton bar over the Memorial Day Weekend.
This is a developing story stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.