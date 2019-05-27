



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Thousands of people were down at the shore this Memorial Day. The boardwalks were packed with visitors. There were still some people enjoying the last few hours of the holiday Monday night.

Once you stepped foot on the boardwalk, you would never guess that so many people were heading home after the long holiday weekend.

The Jersey Devil Surf Shop said this was the best weekend they have had in the eight years they have been open. The store may have been quiet on Monday, but it was the opposite over the weekend.

“We had a line almost from the register to the door at one point on Saturday,” said James Marchechi who works at the surf shop. “It was gorgeous out and I felt you couldn’t walk through the boardwalk without bumping into someone.”

That same pinball feeling could be felt on the boards on Monday. Thousands stretched their last few hours in the near perfect weather.

“I like it because it’s very hot and you get to go on the beach,” one beach goer said.

It was not just those in Atlantic City enjoying Mother Nature. Those in nearby Ventnor were loving the summer-like weather.

“It’s unbelievable. Fifteen years down here, first nice weekend ever,” said one traveler.

Even those on four legs seem to agree.

“You guys are really maximizing your time,” CBS3’s Greg Argos said.

“We are. Actually we’re staying past the weekend, so we decided to make it an extended week,” said one person.

For many, going back home and back to work means going back to reality after Memorial Day’s dream-like weather.