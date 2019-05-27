  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot while playing video games when a bullet came through the wall of his house, police say. The boy was transported to Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition.

Police say the shooting happened on the 800 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

The boy was sitting in his bedroom playing video games when a bullet came through the wall, striking him in the left calf, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

