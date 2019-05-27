  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A woman was shot and a man was stabbed in Ewing Township, New Jersey on Sunday, authorities say. Police responded to a stabbing at Matt’s Towing, located at 1580 Fifth Street, around 1:10 p.m.

Arriving officers found a 28-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 36-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Both were taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Rich Tramontana at 609-882-1313.

