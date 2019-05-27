



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sunny day turned terrifying as more than 10 gunshots rang out in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Sunday. Police are still looking for the gunman.

The double shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday. Many people were outside on their porches at the time, enjoying the nice weather when they suddenly heard the gunfire.

Monday’s sunny skies were not enough to bring people out of their homes in Kingsessing. Many are still too afraid after a double shooting left one man hurt and 19-year-old Tyharre Williams fighting for his life.

19-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Southwest Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

“He’s a good boy. He goes to work everyday. He’s not involved in anything and it shouldn’t have happened,” Tyharre’s mother, Jasmine Coward, said.

Coward says about a half dozen people were outside Sunday when a car pulled up to the intersection on the 5600 block of Hadfield Street.

Someone then got out and opened fired at least 10 shots. One bullet went into Coward’s front window while her 1-year-old baby was inside. The baby wasn’t hit but Williams was shot in his leg.

Two people were shot this afternoon here in #Philly’s Kingsessing neighborhood. One person is in critical condition, the other is stable. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Iyn17Rwjcx — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 26, 2019

Philadelphia Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Coward has a message for the gunman.

“Put the guns down. You have differences, then let it be different. But like I said, my son is innocent he didn’t have anything to do with anything,” she said.

Police also say they’re looking for the shooter but they haven’t yet released a description of that person. Officials say both victims are expected to survive.