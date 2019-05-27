Comments
SPRING CITY, Pa. (CBS) – The Parkerford Baptist Church in Spring City welcomed original Tuskegee Airmen to their congregation over the weekend. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“Sixty-six of our guys did not return home because they gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Dr. Eugene Richardson, World War II Pilot Tuskegee Airmen Class 45A, said.
In 1948, President Harry Truman issued an executive order, ordering full integration of the armed forces.