HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a bullet from a gun that accidentally discharged in a northeastern Pennsylvania home went through a wall and struck a 13-year-old girl who was taking a bath. Hazleton’s police chief says the bullet went through furniture and a wall before hitting the girl at about 1 p.m. Sunday.
Chief Jerry Speziale says the round pierced the skin but didn’t lodge in the girl, who was rushed to a trauma center. Another child who was also in the bathtub wasn’t hurt.
Police: Woman Shot, Man Stabbed In Ewing Township, New Jersey
Speziale says the gun belongs to a 35-year-old man who works as a security guard and has a permit to carry the weapon.
Police will present evidence to the Luzerne County district attorney’s office, which will decide whether any charges are warranted.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)