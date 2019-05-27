Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Around Memorial Day weekend, fashion rules say it is alright to wear all white — a giant panda in China apparently read that rule. For the first time ever, a rare albino panda was caught on camera.
Researchers say a fully albino giant panda has never before been recorded in the wild.
This was captured at a nature reserve in China that set up infrared cameras.
National Geographic says animals that are albino have a hard time surviving because predators can spot them easily.
The nature reserve where the animal was spotted plans to set up more cameras in hopes of capturing the albino panda’s growth and development.