  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Around Memorial Day weekend, fashion rules say it is alright to wear all white — a giant panda in China apparently read that rule. For the first time ever, a rare albino panda was caught on camera.

Researchers say a fully albino giant panda has never before been recorded in the wild.

50,000 Honeybees Found In New Jersey Apartment Building

This was captured at a nature reserve in China that set up infrared cameras.

National Geographic says animals that are albino have a hard time surviving because predators can spot them easily.

The nature reserve where the animal was spotted plans to set up more cameras in hopes of capturing the albino panda’s growth and development.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s