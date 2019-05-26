



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is fighting for his and another person is hurt after police say gunfire erupted in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street on Sunday.

The man was shot once in his left leg and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say the other victim suffered three gunshot wounds – his hip, right arm and right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition.

Cicero Simmons, of Kingsessing, was sitting on his porch when he heard the gunfire.

“I’ve seen two boys running up the street,” Simmons said. “One was shot, the other one I didn’t know he was shot ’til he went by these people’s house and sat down. Then I saw cops carrying him up the street, I guess for the ambulance.”

Two people were shot this afternoon here in #Philly’s Kingsessing neighborhood. One person is in critical condition, the other is stable. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Iyn17Rwjcx — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 26, 2019

Police are still piecing together what led up to the shooting but are searching for the shooter.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.