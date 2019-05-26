  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot in the leg by a masked man during an attempted robbery. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 7000 block of Radbourne Road in Upper Darby.

Police say the victim was walking home alone when he was approached by a man with a mask and a shotgun.

According to police, the robber demanded the victim to hand over his backpack.

The victim tried to run away and was shot in the leg.

He was rushed to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators did find a shell casing from the shotgun at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

