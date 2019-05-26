  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local TV


GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating fire that heavily damaged a Delaware church. The blaze broke out at Saint Mary’s Holy Church, located on the 20000 block of Donovan’s Road, just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

State fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $50,000.

53-Year-Old Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Camden, Police Say 

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or the State Fire Marshal’s Georgetown office at 302-856-5600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s