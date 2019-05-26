Comments
GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating fire that heavily damaged a Delaware church. The blaze broke out at Saint Mary’s Holy Church, located on the 20000 block of Donovan’s Road, just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
State fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Damage from the fire was estimated at $50,000.
53-Year-Old Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Camden, Police Say
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or the State Fire Marshal’s Georgetown office at 302-856-5600.