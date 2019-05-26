



BEAR, Del. (CBS) – It was an ending to a holiday weekend gathering that nobody expected when a deck collapsed without warning. it happened around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Dorothy Drive on Sunday in Bear.

The homeowner told CBS3 that seven people were on the deck when it suddenly came crashing down.

“The way it collapsed was that the deck fell away from the house, we fell to the ground and then everything on the deck fell on us,” Bob Mitchell, the homeowner said. “Including the lit barbecue grill, which just missed me and I was able to get up, which was a surprise.”

“I immediately shut off the gas to the grill,” Mitchell added. “Nobody was seriously hurt. We’re the seven luckiest people you’ll see today.”

Mitchell said two people went to the hospital but none of the injuries are serious.