By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was hospitalized after authorities say a vehicle overturned in an accident. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the 6800 block of Henry Avenue in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood on Sunday.

Officials say the driver of the overturned vehicle struck several parked cars before overturning his vehicle.

(Credit: CBS3)

(Credit: CBS3)

(Credit: CBS3)

(Credit: CBS3)

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured, but at least one person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities are investigating what caused the accident.

