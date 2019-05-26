Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was hospitalized after authorities say a vehicle overturned in an accident. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the 6800 block of Henry Avenue in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood on Sunday.
Officials say the driver of the overturned vehicle struck several parked cars before overturning his vehicle.
It is unclear at this time how many people were injured, but at least one person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Authorities are investigating what caused the accident.