By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old man is dead after a single car accident on Roosevelt Boulevard, officials say. The accident happened just before 10 a.m. on the 3900 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials say the man was traveling southbound when he struck a tree.

Emergency crews freed the man from the vehicle and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are still investigating this incident to find what may have caused this crash.

