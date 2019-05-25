TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Multiple people are in the hospital after gunfire broke out at Ramoneros Liquor and Bar in Trenton on Saturday. This shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Middle Rose Street.
Five men and four women were struck by gunfire. One other woman was also injured during the incident.
Two of the men were rushed into emergency surgery.
Four victims are in critical condition but all of the victims are expected to survive their injuries.
“We must come together as a city and get to the root reason for these despicable actions by a depraved few,” said Councilman Jerell Blakeley. “I call on the National Guard, we need something in this city. This is not normal. We are experiencing a crime wave in this city that cannot be the new normal.”
Officials believe this shooting was a drive-by.
Police are still investigating this incident and say they are looking for a dark-colored SUV.