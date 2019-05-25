PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A major land deal on the city’s Main Line signals a sign of the times. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has announced Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary has been sold to Main Line Health, according to an article on CatholicPhilly.com.
The 75 acre property at City and Lancaster Avenues has decades housed the school and college where priests are educated.
There are 19 buildings, including a stately chapel.
There’s even a tunnel connecting parts of the school.
The seminary will remain at the site for the next five years.
Plans are underway to possibly move the facility to Neumann University in Aston.
Four Northeast Philadelphia Parishes Will Merge This Summer, Philadelphia Archdioceses Says
A sales price was not disclosed.
A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia did not immediately respond to CBS3 for comment.