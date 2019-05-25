Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead after a single car accident on Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday. The accident happened just before 10 a.m on the 3900 block of E. Roosevelt Boulevard.
Officials say a 20-year-old man was traveling in the southbound of the boulevard when he struck a tree.
Emergency crews freed the man from the vehicle and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.
Police are still investigating this incident to find what may have caused this crash.