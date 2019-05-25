  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMThe American Athlete
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead after a single car accident on Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday. The accident happened just before 10 a.m on the 3900 block of E. Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials say a 20-year-old man was traveling in the southbound of the boulevard when he struck a tree.

Possible Drive-By Shooting Injures Ten People At Trenton Bar, Police Say

Emergency crews freed the man from the vehicle and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are still investigating this incident to find what may have caused this crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s