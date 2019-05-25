Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Multiple people are in the hospital after gunfire breaks out at a bar in Trenton on Saturday. This shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Middle Rose Street.
Five males and four females were struck by gunfire.
Two of the males were rushed into emergency surgery.
All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries.
Officials believe this shooting was a drive-by.
Police are still investigating this incident and say they are looking for a dark colored SUV.