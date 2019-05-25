  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Castle News


New Castle, DE (CBS) — New Castle officials are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a van that happened late Friday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Route 202 Northbound and Fairfax Boulevard.

Delaware State Police say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a van that was heading Southbound on Concord Pike.

The 25-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness’s say there was a group of motorcycles were driving traveling recklessly and speeding just before the crash.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 202 was shut down for around 3 hours and has reopened.

