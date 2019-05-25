  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMTails of Valor
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Talkers


STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania fisherman trying to help his struggling friend fell into the fast-moving water of a creek and drowned. The Monroe County coroner said the accident happened at about 6 p.m. Thursday near the Route 1919 bridge on McMichael Creek in Stroudsburg.

‘Fishing For Cats’: Pennsylvania Man Facing Charges After Baiting Cats With Fishhooks, Officers Say

Coroner Thomas Yanac Jr. said 29-year-old Adam Miklovich of East Stroudsburg went to the aid of a friend who was falling into the water, but he lost his footing himself and fell in.

Yanac said Miklovich was the father of two small children. A third person jumped in to help and was injured. The initial victim and the third person were taken to a hospital for treatment.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s