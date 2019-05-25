PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday’s forecast was beautiful and add in the holiday weekend, it’s a recipe for a fun day in Philadelphia. Many flocked to Penn’s Landing to bask in the weather along the Delaware River.
It was a picture perfect day whether Philadelphians enjoy their day on the water or on land catching a breeze.
Hundreds soaked up the sun at Penn’s Landing during an event called the Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest.
It was open to the public and completely free.
People just have to pay for rides and games as they go.
Aside from the food and the fun rides, carnival games and miniature golf were among the popular activities.
Starting this weekend, Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest is open seven days a week and gates are open until 1 a.m.
CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.